Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

Key Responsibilities

– Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data.

– Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse.

– Review and validate customer data as it is being collected.

– Get buy in from stakeholders.

– Collaborating with Infrastructure team; to deploy system updates that allows working with big data.

– Collaborate regularly with various teams including market analytics.

– Develop and utilize dashboards effectively.

– Develop, analyze, modify processes, data structures and models.

– Make data driven decisions and recommendations for optimizing the business and reducing loss.

– Monitor analytics and metric results.

– Articulate and explain concisely the implications of complex data.

– Implement new data analysis methodologies.

– Identify and understand data anomalies.

– Automation of reporting.

– 1Transfer skills to other staff.

– Interact with customers to evaluate products and performance.

– Document control & progress Reporting on assigned metrics.

– Serve as project team member on implementing assigned projects to defined project-team role.

– Company brand ambassador and change agent.

– Use data science techniques to analyze data to draw constructive results.

– Remain at the cutting edge of BI and data analytics and always remain abreast of the trends.

– Advise EXCO on how BI processes play a critical role in improving the business.

– Aligns BI technologies with strategic initiatives.

Skills Required

– TIL Frameworks.

– Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills.

– Strong coordination and planning skills.

– Achievement orientated, goal driven with the ability to function well under demanding circumstances.

– The ability to present and explain technical information to diverse audiences.

– Sound interpersonal relationship skills, communicates efficiently with an ability.

– Ability to demonstrate high levels of professionalism in dealing with clients.

– Problem solving and troubleshooting skills to resolve problems within agreed SLAs.

– Report-writing; able to analyze various data to extract deductions, predictions or conclusions.

– Exposure to AI or machine learning tools & data science tools and techniques.

Knowledge Required

– An understanding of Mobile Technology

– EDI and Application development

– Machine learning, predictive analytics

– Company Business processes: Statutory Operations; Finance; HR and ICT

– PFMA Act, Company Act, APS Act and other relevant legislation

– Project management principles and IT Change control principles

– Corporate Governance and Administrative procedures and systems

Key Accountabilities

Senior BI Analyst reports to the Application Development Manager and is mainly responsible to ensure the successful maintenance and support of data reporting and analytics in order to support SLA’s.

Qualification Required

– Minimum of an IT National Diploma or Degree and any DBA Certification Courses

– ITIL qualification advantageous

Experience Required

– 6 to 8 years Data Analysis, data modelling and data warehousing maintenance experience

– Experience as a functional member of a Business Intelligence Team

– Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau

– 2+ years supervisory experience, preferably within business intelligence

– Experience with Agile sprints

Learn more/Apply for this position