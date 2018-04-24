Up close to Saturn’s rings

Saturn’s rings display their subtle colours in a view captured by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft.
The particles that make up the rings range in size from smaller than a grain of sand to as large as mountains, and are mostly made of water ice.
The exact nature of the material responsible for bestowing colour on the rings remains a matter of intense debate among scientists.
Images taken using red, green and blue spectral filters were combined to create this natural colour view.
Cassini’s narrow-angle camera took the images at a distance of approximately 2,05-million kilometres from the centre of the rings.
The Cassini spacecraft ended its mission on 15 September 2017
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute