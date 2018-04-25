Business Intelligence Developer

REQUIREMENTS
- A relevant diploma or B-degree in Information Technology (NQF 6/7)
- A minimum of 2 years Information technology or equivalent experience
- Experience in systems or data analysis
- Programming, relational database or ETL experience
- Experience in data warehousing
- Exposure in BI application administration
- Exposure to Advanced Analytical modelling will be advantageous
- Willingness to perform standby duties
RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS
- Develop, implement and document BI solutions
- Develop feasible technical specifications and process flows for data provision activities in support of the development of business intelligence
- solutions (Extraction and transformation of data, loading of data into appropriate data mart structures)
- Quality assurance of data provided
- Liaise with business analysts in terms of business requirements
- Provide support to business intelligence users on data related issues
- Creation of mining marts to support advanced analytical activities
- Creation of valuable management information through the creation of meaningful artefact
- Maintenance and enhancement to existing business intelligence solutions
- Administration of existing business intelligence solutions