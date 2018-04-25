Game Developer (Mid)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is looking for a passionate Game Developer (Mid) who can join their team and become part of a Dynamic and Growing Online gaming industry. A successful candidate will need to be technically excellent, a mentor, have a keen interest in design and an eye for detail, and be able to execute on the direction of the Team Lead. Experience with any game development engine or technology (e.g. HTML5, Flash, Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine, DirectX, etc)

REQUIREMENTS:

The following skills will be required:

Strong experience in software development.

A keen interest in game- or GUI-development.

Passionate about software development. Any of the following skills will be advantageous: Experience with any game development engine or technology (e.g. HTML5, Flash, Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine, DirectX, etc). Experience with game design and development. Experience in functional or functional-reactive programming paradigms.



While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position