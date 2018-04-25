Java Technical Architect

Role / Purpose:The Architect should take responsibility for the overall system design of the project, including technology selection and system design. In addition the Architect must provide leadership and direction on technical aspects of the project, both to the development teams and analysis/design teams.In order to ensure that specifications are sound on a technical level close interaction with the analysis and design teams are required throughout the design phase. Once specifications enter the implementation phase the Architect has to monitor progress, provide assistance on technical issues and provide guidance to ensure best practices are applied.Once the product enters production the Architect should assist with monitoring the performance of the system in the real world, and ensure that this information is fed back to the design/development phases to continuously improve the quality of the software.The Architect has to ensure that sufficient documentation is provided on technical aspects of the system, including framework design, integration, deployment and runtime instructions, infrastructure requirements and any other information not covered by the requirements and design documents.Experience & Qualifications:

Formal Education

Ideally, a degree, diploma or certificate in information systems, computer science or other relevant discipline from an accredited school.

Matric

Experience Required At least 10 years’ experience in a leadership and technical role, preferably with enterprise application exposure



8+ years experience in Java

1+ years iOS experience desirable

Grails/groovy experience desirable

Spring Boot experience desirable

UML (Enterprise Architect will be an advantage)

HL7 or FHIR experience desirable

PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable

Experience mentoring other developers within a team

Experience in web application development

Experience with relational databases

Experience with multiple Operating systems (Unix, Linux, macOS and Windows)

Experience in an Agile environment

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Good written, oral and interpersonal skills

Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices

Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams

Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies

Keen attention to detail

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes

Experience working both independently and, in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Role/Responsibilities:

Product Development Understand and interpret requirements Manage changes and updates to the architecture Regular communication of architectural requirements to developers Ensure architecture conformance of solution



Development Support

Execution of key activities as per COBIT Domain and Process Framework. See Appendix for RACI chart of key activities for Lead Architect

Operational Support

Knowledge sharing sessions with operational support team

Administration Proactive and regular communication with: Lead Architect Cross-divisional staff members 3 rd Party providers Vendors and / or product supplier Produce regular reports on progress in area of responsibility.



Knowledge Management Continuing professional development. Meet personal development plan requirements. Maintain an in-depth knowledge in the focus areas of the company. Watch new technologies and recognize potential for product improvement Maintain comprehensive records of functional documentation, resources documentation and records on the company’s document management system. Contribute to the clients Quality Management process



Communication Proactive and regular communication with: Lead Architect Cross-divisional staff members 3 rd Party providers Vendors and/or product supplier Produce regular reports on progress in area of responsibility



Management Proactive and regular communication at Lead Architect Execution of key activities as per COBIT Domain and Process Framework



Relationships

Build good working relationships with staff;

Knowledge and Skills:

Object oriented analysis and design

Architecture frameworks and methodologies

Very good written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of the SDLC

IT Infrastructure

Software Development

Relationships management

Integration

Competencies:

Technical Leadership

Accuracy & Detail orientation

Planning & Organizing

Pro-activity & Initiative

Problem solving

Punctuality

Interpersonal relationships

Teamwork

Customer orientation

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

