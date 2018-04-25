PHP Web Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

An online company that develops software for the travel industry requires a PHP/Python Web Developer with rock-solid Back-end as well as Front-end knowledge. The ideal candidate will hold 2-3 years of experience developing web applications and optimizing websites.

DUTIES:

The creation of new websites and the mastery of cross-platform and cross-browser challenges.

The development of applications that optimize performance across a myriad of devices.

The monitoring and improvement of all current web applications.

The analysis of online user behaviour through different conversion stages and the implementation of end-user psychology into development decisions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Back-end:

Excellent knowledge of Object Oriented programming – you know PHP or Python or both.

Experience with at least one MVC framework (Laravel, Zend, Django, etc).

Knowledge of a CMS like Django or Pimcore would be ideal.

Experience with at least a SPA MV JavaScript framework such as Ember.js, Backbone.js or Angular.js

Experience designing and developing RESTful Services (microservices knowledge is a plus).

Knowledge of DevOps would be very beneficial. Front-end: Excellent knowledge of responsive grid layouts, media queries, responsive workflow and mobile first approach. Experience in at least one front-end responsive framework, ideally Bootstrap. Strong familiarity with JavaScript and jQuery, additionally CoffeeScript. Experience with CSS pre-processors (SaSS, SCSS, LESS). An understanding of browser-rendering optimization and best practice. Working preference toward



