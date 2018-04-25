PHP Web Developer

Apr 25, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

An online company that develops software for the travel industry requires a PHP/Python Web Developer with rock-solid Back-end as well as Front-end knowledge. The ideal candidate will hold 2-3 years of experience developing web applications and optimizing websites.

DUTIES:

  • The creation of new websites and the mastery of cross-platform and cross-browser challenges.
  • The development of applications that optimize performance across a myriad of devices.
  • The monitoring and improvement of all current web applications.
  • The analysis of online user behaviour through different conversion stages and the implementation of end-user psychology into development decisions.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Back-end:
  • Excellent knowledge of Object Oriented programming – you know PHP or Python or both.
  • Experience with at least one MVC framework (Laravel, Zend, Django, etc).
  • Knowledge of a CMS like Django or Pimcore would be ideal.
  • Experience with at least a SPA MV JavaScript framework such as Ember.js, Backbone.js or Angular.js
  • Experience designing and developing RESTful Services (microservices knowledge is a plus).
  • Knowledge of DevOps would be very beneficial.
    • Front-end:
    • Excellent knowledge of responsive grid layouts, media queries, responsive workflow and mobile first approach.
    • Experience in at least one front-end responsive framework, ideally Bootstrap.
    • Strong familiarity with JavaScript and jQuery, additionally CoffeeScript.
    • Experience with CSS pre-processors (SaSS, SCSS, LESS).
    • An understanding of browser-rendering optimization and best practice.
    • Working preference toward

