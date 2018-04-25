SQL Database Administrator

Apr 25, 2018

Our client manages healthcare risks for employers and their employees and is currently seeking to employ a Database Administrator.RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Allocating system storage & planning future storage requirements for DB
  • Modifying the database structure, as necessary, from information given by Application Developers
  • Maintaining system security
  • Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement
  • Controlling and monitoring user access to the database
  • Monitoring and optimizing the performance of the database
  • Planning for backup and recovery of database information
  • Maintaining archived data
  • Backing up and restoring databases
  • Generating various reports by querying from database as per need
  • Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)
  • Monitoring of Data Warehouse SSIS packages
  • Monitoring of Data Imports
  • Ensuring Audit compliance

ESSENTIAL EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • BCom/ Bus Sci (IS); or
  • BSc (Comp); or
  • BTech/ NDip Information Technology
  • Relevant SQL DBA Certification

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • Minimum 3 years

SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008/ 2014 (Compulsory)
  • DB designing file/ filegroup layout and partitioning
  • DB logging, writing, scanning, restoring physical layout considerations
  • Troubleshooting system faults and Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)
  • Oversee backup, clustering, mirroring, replication and failover
  • T-SQL Scripting experience

PERSONALITY TRAITS REQUIRED:

  • Pro-active, organised and strong personal drive
  • High numeracy, analytical, problem-solving skills
  • Adaptable and resourceful in an ever-changing environment
  • Sound organisational and time management skills
  • Accountability
  • High stress tolerance
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Positive attitude
