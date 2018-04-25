SQL Database Administrator

Our client manages healthcare risks for employers and their employees and is currently seeking to employ a Database Administrator.RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Allocating system storage & planning future storage requirements for DB
- Modifying the database structure, as necessary, from information given by Application Developers
- Maintaining system security
- Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement
- Controlling and monitoring user access to the database
- Monitoring and optimizing the performance of the database
- Planning for backup and recovery of database information
- Maintaining archived data
- Backing up and restoring databases
- Generating various reports by querying from database as per need
- Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)
- Monitoring of Data Warehouse SSIS packages
- Monitoring of Data Imports
- Ensuring Audit compliance
ESSENTIAL EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
- BCom/ Bus Sci (IS); or
- BSc (Comp); or
- BTech/ NDip Information Technology
- Relevant SQL DBA Certification
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Minimum 3 years
SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Microsoft SQL Server 2008/ 2014 (Compulsory)
- DB designing file/ filegroup layout and partitioning
- DB logging, writing, scanning, restoring physical layout considerations
- Troubleshooting system faults and Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)
- Oversee backup, clustering, mirroring, replication and failover
- T-SQL Scripting experience
PERSONALITY TRAITS REQUIRED:
- Pro-active, organised and strong personal drive
- High numeracy, analytical, problem-solving skills
- Adaptable and resourceful in an ever-changing environment
- Sound organisational and time management skills
- Accountability
- High stress tolerance
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Positive attitude
- Accountability