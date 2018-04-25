Xerox WorkCentre 6515 Color MFP wins design award

The Xerox WorkCentre 6515 Color Multifunction Printer (MFP) has won a 2018 iF Design Award from the International Forum Design.

The award-winning look was developed by a global team of product designers from Xerox and Fuji Xerox in Japan.

The WorkCentre 6515 won in the competitive Computer category, which hadmore than 6 400 entries from 54 countries, featuring printers, scanners, copiers, laptops, tablets and even robotics.

“This award affirms our creative ability to blend innovative design with uncompromising ease-of-use – a necessity for customers who rely on their MFPs to drive efficiencies in their office environments,” says David Parsons, director: experience design group at Xerox.

Capturing the attention of the competition’s global selection committee was the device’s tilting UI, accessible for users sitting or standing, multimodal feedback including visual and audio cues, and an emotive LED display featuring behavioral responses and machine status. The innovative UI is also built into Xerox AltaLink and VersaLink devices.

Global research conducted by Xerox and Fuji Xerox during the product development phase found that participants who value their office aesthetic stated good design helps improve employee productivity and morale.