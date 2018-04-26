Gemalto, Casio bring education into the 21st century

Gemalto has partnered with Casio, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics products and business equipment solutions, to enable Casio to bring digital education into the classroom and beyond.

The move will help Casio continue its leadership in classroom technology, fuelled by trends including increased use of connected devices, remote learning and the gamification of education, at the same time maximising revenues and streamlining business operations.

With the implementation of Gemalto Sentinel Entitlement Management System (EMS) and software license Rights Management System (RMS) solutions, Casio will have an enhanced understanding of how their software features are being used in the classroom.

Founded in 1957, Casio released the world’s first personal calculator and has gone on to produce a variety of products including calculators, watches, electronic dictionaries, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras and system equipment. Now, with Gemalto technology, the Tokyo headquartered manufacturer has been able to ensure its scientific calculators can be used by educators around the world who are moving away from traditional teaching methods and incorporating digital technologies into their classrooms.

“While the majority of our business revolves around hardware, we are seeing great growth opportunity in software business, and we needed to find a way to expand and enrich our own model to meet our customers’ needs,” says Tomoaki Satoh, GM: product planning department for the consumer and educational solution product division at Casio.

“Now, thanks to Gemalto’s advanced technology and insights, we’ve been able to address new markets, streamline our fulfilment process, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs. We are looking forward to growing together through collaboration and cooperation.”

After implementing Gemalto Sentinel Entitlement Management System (EMS) and software license Rights Management System (RMS) solutions, Casio is now a successful hardware and software-enabled company. Utilising RMS to ensure control and visibility on how its education software is being used and EMS to maximise revenues and streamline business operations, Casio has cemented its future as a market leader in both education hardware and software.

Combining both solutions has enabled the company to tailor its offerings to different markets with one and three-year licenses, to fit in with student needs, as well as a 90-day trial version available. Sales will be boosted through the development of the website for electronic distribution and existing sales channels.

“The education sector is changing to a more digital focus and companies operating in this space need to change with it,” says Shlomo Weiss, senior vice-president: software monetisation at Gemalto. “Through this business transformation, our technology will enable Casio to meet the demands of its customers and offer an innovative service that can meet these emerging trends.”