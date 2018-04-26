Grindrod claims are misleading, says SASSA

The South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA) has noted with concern how Grindrod bank has used SASSA’s name to mislead beneficiaries by implicitly blurring the lines between their EasyPay Everywhere (green) card and the SASSA card.

The claims are contained in a pamphlet that has been circulated at strategic places across the country.

The pamphlet states: “You have the right to continue to use your SASSA branded Grindrod card or your Easypay Everywhere (green) card for as long as you want to.”

This misleading message, and its timing, is meant to create confusion among beneficiaries. Furthermore, the old SASSA card expires in December 2018 although this pamphlet claims it doesn’t expire then.

In a statement yesterday, SASSA notes that the confusion created could entice beneficiaries to opt into financial services carried by the green card.

In a letter to Gridrod CEO David Polkinghorne, SASSA outlines reasons why the pamphlet is misleading.

It states that the pamphlet depicts the SASSA card and Easy Pay Everywhere (green) card as being the product of Grindrod and Net1. On the contrary, the SASSA card is the product of SASSA which is being managed by CPS/Grindrod.

In addition, the pamphlet depicts the green card as one of SASSA’s banking accounts of choice, although that card has not been endorsed or backed by SASSA.

Grindrod has been given five days to provide SASSA with proof of retracting the claims contained in its pamphlet.

SASSA states that new beneficiary cards have already been manufactured and it will be distributed from May 2018. The new card, which will be issued by the South African Post Office and SASSA, replaces the old card and will be used for payment and withdrawal of social grants as from May 2018.

Beneficiaries can contact their local offices or SASSA’s customer care department on 0800601011 if they have an queries.