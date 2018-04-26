Systems Analyst
Technical and Functional
– Cash Management, Order Management and Inventory) implementation experience.
– SQL experience preferred.
– Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070).
– Oracle Configuration experience (Oracle Financials).
– Project involvement.
– Relevant applications/systems knowledge.
– Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements).
– Relevant business process context knowledge.
– Effective people skills.
– Reporting and Documentation skills.
– Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teams regarding technical delivery and issue resolution.
– Understanding of Peer Systems Integration in a complex systems environment.
– Ability to work independently.
– Strong problem solving and Analytical ability.
– Effective interaction between ITS technical teams, external partners and business partners.
–
Job Specification
– Interface between business project teams, process team, partners, development teams and ITS.
– Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements into a system design.
– Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes and evaluate and design system enhancements.
– Develop and maintain system requirement specification and test documentation.
– Provide input into business requirement specification.
– Manage the development of the system and its components.
– Quality assure development and develop system test plans for the system and integration testing.
– Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.
– Design interfaces with other systems.
– Perform systems integration testing and feedback results.
– Provide regular feedback on issues, risks, progress to Line Manager.
– Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.
– Resolve user queries, provide input to programming support teams when needed and provide technical leadership and guidance.
– Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements/changes) and all interfaces with other systems.
– Provide system input to design of user training material.
– Quality assure changes prior to implementation through effective testing.
– Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teams regarding technical delivery and issue resolution.
– Configures the Application as required.
– Works with the business process team to identify gaps and explore gap resolution options.
– Maintains all appropriate configuration documentation.
– Assists the BA’s with understanding the functional impact of various configuration options.
– Assists in the design of the Applications configuration and customisation to meet the business process design and application requirements.
– Research in leading practice of existing or new innovations.
Requirements:
– 3-year IT degree/diploma
– Oracle Certification preferred
– 5-8 years Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation experience
– 3-4 years Order to Cash (including Account Receivables, iReceivables.