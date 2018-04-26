Systems Analyst

Technical and Functional

– Cash Management, Order Management and Inventory) implementation experience.

– SQL experience preferred.

– Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070).

– Oracle Configuration experience (Oracle Financials).

– Project involvement.

– Relevant applications/systems knowledge.

– Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements).

– Relevant business process context knowledge.

– Effective people skills.

– Reporting and Documentation skills.

– Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teams regarding technical delivery and issue resolution.

– Understanding of Peer Systems Integration in a complex systems environment.

– Ability to work independently.

– Strong problem solving and Analytical ability.

– Effective interaction between ITS technical teams, external partners and business partners.

Job Specification

– Interface between business project teams, process team, partners, development teams and ITS.

– Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements into a system design.

– Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes and evaluate and design system enhancements.

– Develop and maintain system requirement specification and test documentation.

– Provide input into business requirement specification.

– Manage the development of the system and its components.

– Quality assure development and develop system test plans for the system and integration testing.

– Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

– Design interfaces with other systems.

– Perform systems integration testing and feedback results.

– Provide regular feedback on issues, risks, progress to Line Manager.

– Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

– Resolve user queries, provide input to programming support teams when needed and provide technical leadership and guidance.

– Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements/changes) and all interfaces with other systems.

– Provide system input to design of user training material.

– Quality assure changes prior to implementation through effective testing.

– Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teams regarding technical delivery and issue resolution.

– Configures the Application as required.

– Works with the business process team to identify gaps and explore gap resolution options.

– Maintains all appropriate configuration documentation.

– Assists the BA’s with understanding the functional impact of various configuration options.

– Assists in the design of the Applications configuration and customisation to meet the business process design and application requirements.

– Research in leading practice of existing or new innovations.

Requirements:

– 3-year IT degree/diploma

– Oracle Certification preferred

– 5-8 years Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation experience

– 3-4 years Order to Cash (including Account Receivables, iReceivables.

