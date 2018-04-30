Database Administrator (Jnr & Snr)

Our client, a leading online and mobile e-commerce enterprise, essentially a software development house with over 900 employees across 15 departments, or the numerous international brands. Based in the Northern Suburbs in Cape Town.

Is looking for two Database Administrators.

Cape Town, South Africa

Our client looks after a large geographically distributed Microsoft SQL Environment that utilizes many of the latest SQL functionality, and constantly seeks to leverage new features as they become available to enhance performance and reduce latency.

Their system is fast paced and requires data that is real time, accurate and responsive.

Requirements

– Administer Microsoft SQL Server database environments

– T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions

– Security maintenance of server and database

– Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment

– Monitoring and completion of all DBA related Servicedesk calls

– Backup setup and monitoring

– Participates in providing 7-day/24 hour on-call support.

– Open Salaries.

Perks

– December performance bonus

– Flexible leave policy

– Exposure to new tech

– Multicultural company

– Free catered breakfast, lunch or dinner

– Friday beer o’ clock

– Casual dress code

– Free secure parking

– Onsite gym and personal trainers

– Free massages

– Social clubs (action soccer and cricket, touch rugby, yoga, running, obstacle course races, eSports gaming)

To get more info;

To apply, please send your CV to (email address)

