Intermediate Java Developer

Calling all experienced Java Developers that are looking to take their career to the next level! A financial services giant is looking to add a Java Developer who can bring their existing knowledge and flare to its development team. This company offers amazing benefits and discounts for employees and their families, and are renowned for retaining staff for long periods of time, largely due to the amazing work environment. Qualification:MatricNDip, BTech or BSc in relevant IT fieldJava Certificates would be beneficial Skills & Experience: J2EE working experienceJava Server PagesML, HTML, RESTfulDB2Experience in Rich Client Platform (IBM) Job Description:Flex your knowledge by designing prototypes for change requests, making sure the program meets the specification, implementing changes into the Production Environment. Furthermore, you are required to document changes and update the data model documentation. Legacy Interfaces and current programs should be tested for correctness and technical support should be provided to others in the team.

