Data drives MTN growth

During the quarter ended 31 March, MTN’s group subscribers increased by 1,9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), with net additions of 4,1-million.

Active MTN Mobile Money customers increased by 3,9% QoQ to 22,7-million; and voice traffic (billable minutes) increased by 24,2% and total data traffic increased by 56,7%.

Group service revenue for the quarter increased by 9,1% while group data revenue increased by 26,9%.

In South Africa, MTN increased service revenue by 2,5% while the EBITDA margin increased by 150bp year-on-year to 35%.

MTN Nigeria increased service revenue by 14,4% while the EBITDA margin increased 340bp to 41,8%; and MTN Irancell increased service revenue by 15,2%.

MTN Group president and CEO, Rob Shuter comments: “During the quarter, the group continued to focus on operational execution across our markets, leveraging off the strong network investment of the past few years. This allowed us to deliver an acceleration in service revenue growth to 9,1% (constant currency), led by MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana.

“The group-wide network investment enhanced data quality in metro areas. In both South Africa and Nigeria, MTN maintained network leadership.

“In South Africa, we are engaging with the authorities on the proposed amendments to the Electronic Communications Act to find a solution that would best deliver the most cost-effective coverage for South Africans as well as much needed resources for the national fiscus,” he adds.