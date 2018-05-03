Online set to overtake TV in 2018

May 3, 2018

In 2018, consumers will spend an average 9,73 hours with media, up from 9,68 hours in 2017 (figures weighted by media investment) – and the time spent with online media will overtake time spent with linear TV for the first time, globally, in 2018.
Online will have a 38% share, TV 37%, and the balance spread primarily across print and radio, according to GroupM’s “State of Digital” report.

Increased time spent with online media supports ongoing e-commerce escalation. Thirty-five countries supplied 2017 e-commerce data to GroupM revealing cumulative transactions worth $2,105-trillion, growth of 17% over the prior year. GroupM predicts 15% growth in 2018 to $2.442 trillion or about 10% of all retail.

For the report, GroupM also examined programmatic (automated) ad investment trends. On average across reporting countries, 44% of online display investment was transacted programmatically in 2017 versus 31% in 2016. This will rise to 47% in 2018. For online video investment, programmatic is smaller; 22% in 2017 versus 17% in 2016 and predicted to rise to 24% this year. (GroupM weighted its calculations by the size of the countries’ advertising economies.)