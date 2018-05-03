Online set to overtake TV in 2018

In 2018, consumers will spend an average 9,73 hours with media, up from 9,68 hours in 2017 (figures weighted by media investment) – and the time spent with online media will overtake time spent with linear TV for the first time, globally, in 2018.

Online will have a 38% share, TV 37%, and the balance spread primarily across print and radio, according to GroupM’s “State of Digital” report.

Increased time spent with online media supports ongoing e-commerce escalation. Thirty-five countries supplied 2017 e-commerce data to GroupM revealing cumulative transactions worth $2,105-trillion, growth of 17% over the prior year. GroupM predicts 15% growth in 2018 to $2.442 trillion or about 10% of all retail.

For the report, GroupM also examined programmatic (automated) ad investment trends. On average across reporting countries, 44% of online display investment was transacted programmatically in 2017 versus 31% in 2016. This will rise to 47% in 2018. For online video investment, programmatic is smaller; 22% in 2017 versus 17% in 2016 and predicted to rise to 24% this year. (GroupM weighted its calculations by the size of the countries’ advertising economies.)