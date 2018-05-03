Quanergy appoints first SA distributor

Duxbury Networking has signed a distribution agreement with US specialist vendor Quanergy Systems, a leading innovator and provider of next-generation 3D LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software.

The deal, the first to be concluded with a local distributor, will see Quanergy’s smart sensing solutions made available to users in South Africa and throughout Africa.

Teresa Huysamen, a business unit manager at Duxbury Networking, says Quanergy’s award-winning offerings are at the forefront of key commercialisation areas in terms of price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power efficiency. They also meet the mass deployment requirements of durability and dependability.

“Quanergy will add a further layer to Duxbury’s already-comprehensive portfolio of surveillance solutions, she says. “Because Quanergy’s LiDAR solutions are designed to integrate into existing security infrastructures, it is an easy fit to add them to our existing surveillance offerings or market them in conjunction with our range of Axis cameras, Milestone IP-based video management software and network video recorder solutions.”