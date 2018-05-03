Sureswipe launches new SME service

Sureswipe has introduced a new online service, Self Sign up, that allows retailers to order and pay for their card payment machines online and start processing customers’ credit cards within days.

Paul Kent, MD of Sureswipe, says: “We believe that all retailers across South Africa should be able to accept card payments to increase sales. This has not always been possible mainly due to affordability and accessibility.”

According to Kent, the new Self Sign up service removes the daunting and time-consuming application and contracting process, which often involves face-to-face meetings.

“We’re always looking to provide our clients with a better personal service, with products that are easy to use, and that create better value. Our new Self Sign up service does just that! Customers can order our MOVE credit card machine in three simple steps and get swiping,” he says.

“Firstly, log onto www.sureswipe.co.za and click on the Self Sign up button. Secondly, you select the package for a MOVE card machine that best suits your pocket and complete the registration details. Thirdly, you digitally sign the contract and pay. It’s super quick and easy to upload your FICA documents.

“Once your contract is approved, our courier will deliver the machine to your doorstep within days, depending on where you are located. You never have to turn away a customer paying with a card ever again.”

Kent adds that the product is easy to use. “When you receive your machine, you will find a welcome pack with a a step-by-step guide to on how to set up your machine and get you up and running. Because we provide a personalised service, you can always dial our call centre, and you’ll be helped within minutes.