Vox launches cloud backup solution

Vox, has collaborated with cloud services brokerage First for Cloud and global software company, Veeam to bring a cloud-based backup solution to market.

As companies digitise more of their operations, the data collected and stored becomes increasingly valuable to running and growing their business. Apart from having to mitigate for hardware or software caused issues, the rapid growth of cybercrime makes it critical for businesses to backup their data.

“This is usually done with the backup information being stored on a server that sites within the same data centre or premises. However, if you look at best practice, you need to have multiple copies of a backup, including one that is stored off site to ensure a higher level of protection against data loss,” says Craig Freer, Vox executive head for cloud and managed services.

“Vox Cloud Backup for Veeam enables customers who have Veeam as their onsite backup software solution to connect and automatically store their backups securely to the Vox cloud platform, helping them de-risk their business in this area.”

The product leverages Veeam’s modern backup technology, including forever incremental backups, GFS (Grandfather-Father-Son) retention policies and more. A console gives customers the ability to recover data for restores, track their consumption, and receive reminders for hosted storage renewals.

“This product brings together three leading companies, each with its own strengths; Vox provides a local cloud storage platform offering the highest levels of security and reliability, First for Cloud has a broad customer and distribution base, and Veeam brings best-of-breed backup software,” says Freer.

Every modern company has growing volumes of valuable data; as such, Vox Cloud Backup for Veeam is targeted at businesses ranging all the way from large corporations down to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that are already running Veeam on-premise.

According to Freer, the product is unique in that it is available for purchase online, and is easy for system administrators to install and configure. Primary support for the product will be provided by Veeam, with issues being escalated to Vox should there be the requirement to do so.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth in the backup space, especially in light growing incidents of malware and ransomware; the reality is if you have an attack on your server and you don’t have a backup, that information is lost. Using a cloud-based backup facility gives them an added layer of redundancy” adds Freer.