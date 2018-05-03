What do people leave in Uber rides?

If you’ve ever lost anything strange during your Uber ride, you’re not alone.

The Uber Lost & Found Index has listed the most commonly lost and most surprising forgotten items, also highlighting which cities’ riders are most forgetful, and which days of the week people tend to be most forgetful.

Over the last year, phones, wallets, and keys top the list of most commonly forgotten items, with glasses, backpacks and e-cigs rounding out the top 10.

But riders aren’t just leaving the usuals behind – they’re forgetting everything from divorce papers, to jetpacks, to rhinestone masks.

The index shows passengers are most likely to lose something on a Saturday or Sunday – especially between the hours of 10pm-2am.

The 10 most frequently forgotten items in Ubers in US are: phone; wallet; keys; clothing; glasses; bag; backpack; vape/e-cigarettes; headphones; and ID/drivers license.

The 50 most unique ot outrageous items forgotten in Ubers are: Burger King visor; divorce papers; Star Wars Encyclopedia; gold grills with diamonds; originally signed Jessie James Decker CD; letter from a boyfriend who is in jail; a 1,3-carat round diamond; two packets of Dead Sea mud; bag with a Kevin Durant Jersey + a Mario doll; rhinestone mask; detox tea; tax returns; long board with rasta colours; slice of pizza; marriage certificate; ukulele; cat carrier; box full of hair extensions; Nintendo 64; Bushnell golf rangefinder; dark green wool fedora with feathers and pin; flute; bulletproof vest; flat screen TV; a black collapsible wagon; jetpack; a green Birkenstock right shoe; harmonica; Jamaica slippers; French bulldog statues; leaf blower; kids scooter; laundry hamper; fly fishing rod; Minnie Mouse light up ears; my brother; butcher knife; tuxedo; feather headband; nuggets and large fries; a single dart; emoji lunch box; orange air mattress; a bride’s veil; pool cue; pink stuffed animal pig; college diploma; Pokemon card holder; red cape; and a forest green alpaca scarf.