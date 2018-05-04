Westcon-Comstor becomes Microsoft Learning Partner

Westcon-Comstor has been appointed as a global Microsoft Learning Partner, so resellers can now meet their Microsoft training and competency requirements direct from the value-added distributor.

The company will now be able to deliver classroom-based Microsoft courses from its network of global training facilities.

“As a result of its growing global presence and relevance to an increasingly cloud and digital world, Microsoft continues to be a major player, resulting in a need to ensure that these competencies levels are met at all times,” says Dirk Debbaut, director: services solutions training and education at Westcon-Comstor EMEA.

“As a global Learning Partner for Microsoft we can now assist our partners meet these goals, as well as back it up with ongoing online learning and digital resources through our own Velocity programme. This announcement is key to our vision to extend distribution beyond the box, adding services that are relevant and needed by our partners,” adds Debbaut.

Westcon-Comstor works with customers to meet their training needs for a number of vendor partners through its Westcon-Comstor Education Services practice. The portfolio of services extend to the transfer of skills and knowledge through certified and bespoke training to resellers and systems integrators in EMEA.

Training includes vendor-certified partner training, end-user training on behalf of partners, and tailored training that is customised to a partner/vendor’s requirements, delivered via the classroom, on-site or instructor-led online training.

“By adding Microsoft as a key vendor to our Education Services, and to bear the title of Microsoft Learning Partner is testimony to the fact that we have the right mechanisms in place to deliver training at an international level,” says Israr Hussain, Microsoft vendor manager at Westcon-Comstor EMEA.

“Microsoft is a key vendor partner to Westcon-Comstor and a core part of our reseller’s growth throughout our regional offices. We are looking forward to further growing this relationship and being a Microsoft Learning Partner is central to this,” he adds.