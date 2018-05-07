Apple nudges closer to $1trn market cap

Apple is getting close to $1-trillion in market value, set to become the first company to hit that mark.

Stock prices rose on fiscal 2018 results, which showed a 16% revenue increase. They were boosted further with the announcement that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway had increased its stake in Apple.

Last week, Apple’s shares hit a record high of 184.25, giving the company a market capitalisation of about $935-billion.

To claim a $1-trillion market capitalistion, shares would have to reach 197.24.