BI Database Administrator

Job description:

– Data Administrator and Information Delivery to External Stakeholders.

– Reporting that meets regulatory and company standards.

– Business Intelligence reporting using OLAP. Internal Communication with Regional/ Area personnel and

external customers according to data entry needs. Liaise with customers to understand and help define

requirements.

– Design and document database architecture, and data Modeling.

– Design Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence platform, and build database scheme, tables,

procedures and permissions, and set up data sharing and disk partitioning.

– Develop database utilities and automated reporting and evaluate and recommend new database

technologies.

– Advanced business analysis reports for portal distribution.

– Diagnose and correct installation and system issues with the BI system and have the ability to design

large data warehouse schemas.

– Should be able to have operational knowledge of the Microsoft SQL Server database system and be able

to design ETL packages and advance Cognos cubes.

Experience (Minimum necessary before being considered for the Job)

– 4 to 7 years Database Administration data modeling and data warehousing experience.

– Experience in MS SQL (contact number), and 2008 Environment, including SQL Reporting Services, and

database development.

– Basic understanding of Database architecture and design.

– Extensive Knowledge of T-SQL/SQL.

– Strong interpersonal and communications skills and can work under pressure.

– Good problem-solving skills and ability to identify potential problems and take proactive action to

resolve them.

– Good knowledge of SharePoint 2010, Microsoft Office 2010, and Windows 7.

– Extensive knowledge of Database Backups and recovery.

TRAINING (Essential training received in addition to the above experience to perform the job).

– SQL Training.

– Advanced Excel.

– Business Intelligence training.

– Database Administrator training.

Legal Requirements

– Knowledge of applicable legislation.

– OLAP.

– Report Writing.

– Presentations.

