Biometric ATMs extend banking services

FNB has launched a mini-ATM that uses biometrics as a means of consumer validation, a move the bank believes is a first for South Africa.

The TouchPoint device functions as a self-service kiosk from which customers can conduct transactional banking such as withdrawals, transfers and payments, view statements, purchase airtime and electricity and perform card cancellations. It can also be usesd to open new accounts.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB points of presence, says: “The TouchPoint validates a customer’s identity by scanning a fingerprint placed on the biometric reader and it can detect false fingerprints to prevent fraud. The identity of the customer is then verified with the Department of Home Affairs to ensure the self-service account opening complies with the relevant laws.”

The TouchPoint device has been successfully piloted in Gauteng since November 2017. The aim is to place the devices in branches, community retailers in townships and rural areas across South Africa. A total of 50 TouchPoint devices will be introduced in select townships during the next six months.

“The introduction of biometric validation on self-service devices is an important step to making banking much more accessible to South African communities. As the use of biometric technology becomes more pervasive in the everyday life of customers, it’s important to use this technology to accelerate access to banking services,” says van Zyl.

“This is a continuation of our journey to broaden financial inclusion and we believe that digital platforms play an important role in that regard. In particular, this innovation allows us to advance our partnership with small businesses in local communities to enable affordable banking for customers at community retailers,” she adds.