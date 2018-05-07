Jonas, Tshabalala join MTN board

Mcebisi Jonas has been appointed as an independent non-executive director for the MTN group.

He is a former Deputy Finance Minister of the Government of South Africa who served from 2014 to 2017.

Before his appointment to national government, Mcebisi played a leadership role in the Eastern Cape, serving as a provincial minister of Finance as well as Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism in the province. He also served as EO of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation as well as CEO of the Centre for Investment and Marketing in the Eastern Cape, developing the investment promotion agenda for the province.

Mcebisi is also the former chairperson and non-executive director of the Public Investment Corporation. He is currently one of four independent Presidential Investment Envoys, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to attract investors to South Africa.

Mcebisi (58) holds a Bachelor of Arts in History & Sociology from Vista University and a Higher Diploma in Education from Rhodes University.

Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala has also been appointed as an independent non-executive director.

Tshabala (52) holds a Masters in Business Administration from Babcock School of Management, Wake Forest University. She was also part of the Oxford Fintech Programme.

She has more than 20 years professional experience in finance, risk management, treasury and general management.

Her experience is gained over a diverse range of institutions, in state-owned companies and the private sector, across a diversity of sectors, including transportation and logistics, infrastructure and financial services.

She has extensive transaction experience in various African countries and globally.

Tshabala is currently a non-executive director of JSE listed FMCG group Tiger Brands Limited, and SOC South African Airways. She was until recently a non- executive director of JSE-listed banking group Standard Bank Group and the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). She is also an executive director at Barbican Advisory Group, a South African consulting and investment holding company.