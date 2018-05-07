Vox delivers hosted contact centre solution

Vox, is partnering with Ocular Technologies to deliver O!Connect, a hosted contact centre solution for small to mid-sized businesses.

Natalie van der Merwe, senior product manager: telephony at Vox, comments: “A contact centre solution built specifically for the cloud, O!Connect is geared towards equipping businesses of all sizes with the ability to handle (large) volumes of customer interactions at a cost effective price per agent, without compromising on exceptional functionality.”

O!Connect, based on Aspect software, has been developed as a 100% cloud-based solution for SMEs that require multi-channel contact centre capabilities with unparalleled reliability, security and scalability.

The solution is delivered through intuitive agent and supervisor interfaces that are 100% web-based. In addition, the solution allows for ACD (Automatic Call Distribution), IVR (Interactive Voice Response), CTI (Computer Telephony Integration), outbound dialler, multi-session chat, quality management and recording, in-queue call-back and reporting, as well as integration to popular CRM solutions.

“This offering is ideally suited to businesses that have existing on-site systems with a roadmap to move to the cloud. There is no need to rip and replace existing PBXs – O!Connect adds contact centre capabilities seamlessly,” adds van der Merwe.

Pricing starts at R499 per agent and there are no annual license renewals. And because it is cloud-based and priced per user, its scalable enough to meet changing business requirements.

Concludes Van der Merwe, “Our customers are demanding intelligent contact centre solutions to keep up with the ever increasing number of users wanting to interact with agents across multiple platforms (be it voice, social media, e-mail or chat bots). O!Connect provides all of this and more and we see O!Connect as a value-added service on top our voice and data capabilities.”