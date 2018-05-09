MTN Huawei in 5G field trial

MTN and Huawei have successfully launched Africa’s first 5G field trial with an end-to-end Huawei 5G solution.

The field trial demonstrated a 5G Fixed-Wireless Access (FWA) use case with Huawei’s 5G 28GHz mmWave Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) in a real-world environment in Hatfield, Pretoria.

Speeds of 520Mbps downlink and 77Mbps uplink were attained throughout.

“These 5G trials provide us with an opportunity to future proof our network and prepare it for the evolution of these new generation networks,” says Babak Fouladi, group chief technology and information systems officer at MTN Group. “We have gleaned invaluable insights about the modifications that we need to do on our core, radio and transmission network from these pilots.

“It is important to note that the transition to 5G is not just a flick of a switch, but it’s a roadmap that requires technical modifications and network architecture changes to ensure that we meet the standards that this technology requires,” he adds. “We are pleased that we are laying the groundwork that will lead to the full realisation of the boundless opportunities that are inherent in the digital world.”

Giovanni Chiarelli, chief technology and information officer at MTN SA, comments: “Next generation services such as virtual and augmented reality, ultra-high definition video streaming, and cloud gaming require massive capacity and higher user data rates.

“The use of millimeter-wave spectrum bands is one of the key 5G enabling technologies to deliver the required capacity and massive data rates required for 5G’s Enhanced Mobile Broadband use cases.

“MTN and Huawei’s joint field trial of the first 5G mmWave Fixed-Wireless Access solution in Africa will also pave the way for a fixed-wireless access solution that is capable of replacing conventional fixed access technologies, such as fibre.”

Edward Deng, president: wireless network product line at Huawei, says: “Huawei is continuing to invest heavily in innovative 5G technologies. 5G mmWave technology can achieve unprecedented fibre-like speed for mobile broadband access.

“This trial has shown the capabilities of 5G technology to deliver exceptional user experience for Enhanced Mobile Broadband applications.”

Giovanni adds: “We are excited about the potential the technology will bring as well as the potential advancements we will see in the fields of medicine, entertainment and education.”