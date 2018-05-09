Rick Worthy joins Comic Con Africa lineup

Popular series actor Rick Worthy will be appearing at Comic Con Africa 2018.

Worthy is best known for his roles as the Alpha Vampire on Supernatural and as Simon Cylon on Battlestar Galactica. Currently he is starring in two major shows: as Dean Fogg in The Magicians and Lem Washington in The Man in the High Castle.

He has also appeared as a recurring character on Vampire Diaries, Heroes and in several different versions of Star Trek.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre. It will feature all elements of comic books, science fiction/fantasy related film, series and similar popular arts as well as a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements including animation, toys, gadgets and so much more.

The event is organised by Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming.