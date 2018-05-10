Software Engineer Team Leader

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES?

You need to employ smart, creative, hard-working people with EXCEPTIONAL MINDS.

Be an Experts in DOING – Analytical. Competitive. Curious. Not averse to risk. Business Smart. Self-directed. Collaborative. Thorough. User focused. Able to communicate clearly and voice an opinion!

You need to be an experienced Software Development Team Lead to join a versatile and creative IT Management Team.

We are entrepreneurial, dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and the drive to make this the best Company in its field in Africa. We have fun, work hard, take ownership, and work in teams to create solutions, open to feedback. Short on ego and high on output. Doers, not only thinkers. It’s all in the execution, after all. WE LOVE WHAT WE DO AND WHAT WE ARE CREATING!

YOU WILL REPORT TO THE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT MANAGER – PLATFORM

As the Development Lead, you will lead a group of developers and testers, who will constantly be striving for quality solutions – delivered on time! Within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability. You will need a STRONG understanding of large-scale E-COMMERCE platform development. Have EPERIENCE in building RESTful web applications and an appreciation of the technical challenges that developers face. You need to have a development background. Have a good understanding of architectural practises. You must be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you MUST HAVE prior line management experience with a proven track record of motivating a team of highly skilled developers. You will launch new products, successfully and fast, and manage a large existing code base! You will be writing code, together with your team, and you will be in charge of architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and manage your people and development your team into a high-performing, highly successful team!

QUALIFICATIONS – Have a Degree in Computer Science, engineering or a related field, or a significant equivalent experience.

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

Leading a team technically, and focus to be highly output-driven. Mentoring and developing technical teams. Working with and Agile and Devops team, and be an advocate of that culture. Have excellent problem-solving skills. Be experienced in developing at least one of C#, Java, C, Python or C++ in a test driven environment. Have significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team. Experience in development software for a highly-transactional retail online platform. A thorough understanding of software engineering practises, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools. Understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices, experience working with Python, Mongo and MySQL databases, AWS and/or Azure platforms, mentoring and developing others technically.

