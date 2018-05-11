Call for submissions on VAT zero-rated items

The Independent Panel of Experts appointed to review the current list of VAT zero-rated items is calling for submissions.

On 25 April 2018, the Minister of Finance published the Terms of Reference for the Independent Panel of Experts to review the current list of zero-rated items, and consider the most effective way to mitigate the impact of the increase in the VAT rate on poor and low-income households.

The panel is mandated to take public submissions, convene hearings, and engage with different stakeholders from civil society organisations, organised labour and business, and all other interested parties.

The panel has invited all interested stakeholders to make written submissions for consideration.

Written submissions, and other queries, can be submitted via e-mail to vatsubmissions@treasury.gov.za by close of business on 24 May 2018.