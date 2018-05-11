Is Apple planning a new credit card?

Apple will likely join up with Goldman Sachs to launch a new credit card.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Apple Pay brand will probably be extended to include a new card.

This isn’t the first partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs: the financial giant has already discussed financing plans that would let customers buy Apple products as a lower interest rate.

The Apple Pay offering has been successful but is now facing competition from the likes of Google and Facebook.

The new Goldman Sachs credit card would replace an existing Barclays card the gives customers interest-free financing on Apple product purchases.