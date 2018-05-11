Our client in the ICT field who is a services and solutions provider in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Security Engineer to join their team on a permanent basis.
This opportunity is defnitely not one to miss as our client is one of the best to work for in the field.
Responsibilities:
– They will require from you to be responsible for the recording, reporting, escalation monitoring etc of the McAffee, Checkpoint, Fortinet and Cisco environment across a global deployed infrastructure base.
– Your role would require from you to be operational proactive and to ensure that incidents are prevented and current incidents are resolved.
– You will be required to manage, diagnose and escalate to the vendor, or Senior Security Team members.
– You will responsible for adding visibility and improving the current monitoring systems and share and grow the proactive requirements of the role
– Troubleshoot and make recommendations on the security of the systems
– Assist with security stand-by on a rotational basis
– In short, we need you to work passionately to analyse, design, install, and problem solve our client’s hardware and software.
Requirements:
– 4 – 5 years experience as a Senior Engineer
– A Degree/Diploma in Information Technology
– CCNA & CCNP
– CCNA Security, Security +
– Experience with Checkpoint, Cisco FortiGate’s, WAFs
– CCNP Security Essential
– Networking experience essential
– Ethical Hacking advantageous
– Own vehicle and drivers licence essential
– Good English language skills
If you are a qualifying candidate for this position, kindly email me the following documents and information to (email address)
– Updated Word Document CV
– Matric Certificate
– Any other Qualifications
– ID Document
– Latest Payslip
– Current Salary
– Expected Salary
– Notice Period