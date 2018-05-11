SQL Technical and DBA Operations Support

SQL Technical and DBA Operations Support

Excellent and challenging longer term Career opportunity for a dynamic technically passionate individual to become a member of the Information Systems team required to perform operations, configuration and maintenance on production systems, responsible for SLA management and reporting.

Someone who understand Principles and Methods of Geographic Information Systems in a Business, Entrepreneurship and Organizations multidisciplinary environment.

Responsible for ensuring that automated and data distribution processes are executed in timely manner and adhere to service level agreements.

Interact with the development team to identify and resolve incidents and problems

Ideally you would have achieved a relevant diploma/degree or suitable technical certifications.

Efficient and accurate execution of core job aspects.

Microsoft SQL Management Studio; Application monitoring support; Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

Comprehensive understanding of distributed computing architectures; Understanding of security and network layers; Experience in automated processing and creating dashboard reporting.

Ensure optimal infrastructure operations including environment synchronization and setup for multiple SDLC’s. Document all incidents, errors and workarounds.

Proactively implement appropriate measures, tools and systems to monitor availability of service components and data (technical health checks)..

Planning and execution of patching, upgrading and maintenance of systems and infrastructure.

Personality and technical wise it would suit someone who is a self-starter, proactive, flexible and determined. Someone who has the ability to quickly learn new technologies and processes, someone who pays attention to detail and is methodical in approach.

If you’re looking for a great technically challenging and rewarding Career move in a growth environment where you are open to learning new technologies, then get in touch with your CV for an opportunity to interview for this role and Career opportunity.

Learn more/Apply for this position