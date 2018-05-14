Software Engineer (C++/ Object Orientation)

A global defense and security company operating in the fields of air, land and naval defense, civil security and commercial aeronautics, is looking for a Software Engineer (C++/ Object Orientation).Requirements: • Hands-on programming experience in an objected orientated environment (C++, C# or Java)• Sound knowledge of UML and CASE tools• Sound experience with source/version control systems• B. Eng. (Electronic/Computer) or B. Sc. in Electronic/Computer Engineering or B. Sc. in Computer Science OR equivalent qualification• Sound Experience with Requirements Analysis and Management• Experience in the full life-cycle software development process• Experience with Baseline Management• Experience with System Engineering Processes and the V-Model• Experience with the Model-View architecture would be advantageous, and other SW Design Patterns• Experience in Linux and Windows operating systems would be an advantage• Some experience in database programming (i.e. interfacing an application to a database)• Experience in Electronic Warfare, particularly Radar ESM and ELINT would be advantageous

