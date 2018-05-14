SQL DBA

Looking for a SQL DBA in Pretoria to join the Financial Industry Requirements: • 4+ years’ experience as SQL Dev or BI Dev or DBA• In-depth knowledge of troubleshooting system or SQL script performance• Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modelling) and data mining• In-depth understanding of database management systems, OLAP (online analytical processing) and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) framework• Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)• Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) and SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)• Experience of working within a busy environment in a Tier ii role.• Strong individual with the ability to communicate at all levels. • Sound knowledge across the core supported applications base MS SQL Server• Decision maker with a strategic outlook.• Experience of working in a large organisation.• Good interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to coach and upskill team members.Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number). You can also contact Celente on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential.

