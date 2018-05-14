SUSE OpenStack Cloud 8 accelerates software-defined infrastructure

SUSE has unveiled SUSE OpenStack Cloud 8, its latest enterprise-ready OpenStack Cloud platform.

Based on OpenStack Pike, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 8 is the first release to integrate the best of SUSE OpenStack Cloud and HPE OpenStack technology, which was acquired by SUSE last year.

In addition to accelerating the deployment of software-defined infrastructure, it delivers better interoperability, scalability and flexibility to enable the IT transformation enterprise customers need to conquer today’s competitive market and business challenges.

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 8 joins a portfolio of solutions that are developed in collaboration with customers, partners and open source communities to deliver reliable innovation that helps simplify IT transformation and reduce cost.

“Throughout SUSE’s 25 years of open source experience and leadership, we’ve learned to continuously adapt to the requirements of customers, partners and the market,” said Gerald Pfeifer, vice-president of products and technology programs at SUSE. “We have applied that know-how to SUSE OpenStack Cloud 8 with new and updated features that will enhance its reputation as the open source cloud of choice for enterprise business.

“For customers, the speed, ease and flexibility of deployment make SUSE OpenStack Cloud stand out. The breadth of hardware certification and hypervisor support that SUSE OpenStack Cloud offers is unmatched in the market, giving customers more choice in how they deploy their software-defined infrastructure.”

Enhancements to SUSE OpenStack Cloud 8 include:

* Greater flexibility for customers with full support for OpenStack Ironic which provides the ability to quickly and easily provision bare metal servers for end users who want to deploy a workload image to a physical machine instead of a virtual machine instance on a hypervisor.

* Expanded interoperability with new support for VMware NSX-V for software-defined networking.

* Enhanced scalability to support large deployments.

* Support for OpenStack Freezer to give distributed backup/restore DRaaS platform capabilities to customers who want to automate data backup and restore.

* Two lifecycle tool options for deploying, maintaining and upgrading customers’ OpenStack environments, including the traditional Crowbar tool and the Cloud Lifecycle Management tool based on Ardana.

* Extended three-year lifecycle support to accommodate enterprise customers’ longer maintenance and rollout timeframes.

A pre-integrated, fully scalable enterprise-grade monitoring solution that simplifies the monitoring and management of SUSE OpenStack Cloud environments and workloads.