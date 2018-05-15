Analyst Developer .NET – Cape Town

Analyst Developers .NET, SQL – Cape Town

Excellent career opportunity offering a competitive salary plus superb benefits and bonus

Intermediate and Senior Developers required!!!

Are you looking for a stable career path, working for a reputable investment organisation, where you can gain further experience in the Financial Services industry?

The Analyst Developer will be responsible for delivering unit tested .NET code according to specifications and coding standards as well as assisting with support activities.

Further duties will include:

– Coding, testing and debugging software according to the functional requirements

– Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests

– Development of new programs according to change requests

– Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to Internal Applications

– Development of SQL stored procedures

– Testing of own programs to ensure correctness

– Ensure performance tuning and memory profiling are completed before code is deployed to production

– Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the release management process

Skills and experience required:

– 3 to 5 years Software Development experience within the .Net framework

– Ideally Financial Services or Retail industry experience

– Degree / Diploma / or equivalent certifications

Industry Sector:

– Financial Services

– IT

Categories/Sectors:

– Microsoft .NET

Intermediate or Senior Level Developers required.

For more information or to apply please send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position