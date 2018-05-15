Business Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:
- South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.
Responsibilities:
- Built Sound Professional Relationships:
- Building confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements.
- Building confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders.
- Establishing personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.
- Designed Business Solutions:
- Creating accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines.
- Critically analysing the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.
- Defining, evaluating and presenting feasible and practical business solutions.
- Ensured Successful Implementation of Solutions:
- Conducting effective application training when required to do so.
- Determining the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders.
- Interfacing with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery.
- Performing and/or assisting with UAT and live testing.
- Utilising available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the department.
- Identified Business Needs:
- Analysing and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated.
- Assessing existing client systems against future requirements to determine if future business requirements can be met.
- Identifying functional gaps for meeting both current and future client business requirements.
- Liaises with business users and/or internal stakeholders to determine business requirements.
- Maintained Required Knowledge and Skills
- Investigating and keeping abreast with in-house systems/products (across departments), technology infrastructure and operational procedures.
- Maintaining a high level of knowledge about stakeholders’ business and related application requirements.
- Maintaining a high level of understanding of industry norms and competitors’ offerings compared to their applications.
Requirements:
- Relevant qualification.
- 3-5 years of relevant technical or business work experience.
- Requires working knowledge of business operations and systems requirements processes.
- Business Analyst Development (BAD).
- System development and design (SAD).
- Experience with conflict Conversations.
- Some exposure to Basic Projects/Dev Request advantageous.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)