Business Analyst

May 15, 2018

Business Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:

  • South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Responsibilities:

  • Built Sound Professional Relationships:
    • Building confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements.
    • Building confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders.
    • Establishing personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.
  • Designed Business Solutions:
    • Creating accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines.
    • Critically analysing the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.
    • Defining, evaluating and presenting feasible and practical business solutions.
  • Ensured Successful Implementation of Solutions:
    • Conducting effective application training when required to do so.
    • Determining the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders.
    • Interfacing with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery.
    • Performing and/or assisting with UAT and live testing.
    • Utilising available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the department.
  • Identified Business Needs:
    • Analysing and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated.
    • Assessing existing client systems against future requirements to determine if future business requirements can be met.
    • Identifying functional gaps for meeting both current and future client business requirements.
    • Liaises with business users and/or internal stakeholders to determine business requirements.
  • Maintained Required Knowledge and Skills
    • Investigating and keeping abreast with in-house systems/products (across departments), technology infrastructure and operational procedures.
    • Maintaining a high level of knowledge about stakeholders’ business and related application requirements.
    • Maintaining a high level of understanding of industry norms and competitors’ offerings compared to their applications.

Requirements:

  • Relevant qualification.
  • 3-5 years of relevant technical or business work experience.
  • Requires working knowledge of business operations and systems requirements processes.
  • Business Analyst Development (BAD).
  • System development and design (SAD).
  • Experience with conflict Conversations.
  • Some exposure to Basic Projects/Dev Request advantageous.

