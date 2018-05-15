Business Analyst

Business Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:

South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Responsibilities:

Built Sound Professional Relationships: Building confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements. Building confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders. Establishing personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.

Designed Business Solutions: Creating accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines. Critically analysing the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met. Defining, evaluating and presenting feasible and practical business solutions.

Ensured Successful Implementation of Solutions: Conducting effective application training when required to do so. Determining the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders. Interfacing with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery. Performing and/or assisting with UAT and live testing. Utilising available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the department.

Identified Business Needs: Analysing and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated. Assessing existing client systems against future requirements to determine if future business requirements can be met. Identifying functional gaps for meeting both current and future client business requirements. Liaises with business users and/or internal stakeholders to determine business requirements.

Maintained Required Knowledge and Skills Investigating and keeping abreast with in-house systems/products (across departments), technology infrastructure and operational procedures. Maintaining a high level of knowledge about stakeholders’ business and related application requirements. Maintaining a high level of understanding of industry norms and competitors’ offerings compared to their applications.



Requirements:

Relevant qualification.

3-5 years of relevant technical or business work experience.

Requires working knowledge of business operations and systems requirements processes.

Business Analyst Development (BAD).

System development and design (SAD).

Experience with conflict Conversations.

Some exposure to Basic Projects/Dev Request advantageous.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position