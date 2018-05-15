Business Systems Analyst

For further information and to apply, visit http://www.sun.ac.za/english/careers
Duties:
– Deliver a turnkey business information solution/s to staff;
– Establish and maintain relationships with academic and support staff in order to provide effective technical solutions;
– Gather and analyse data to understand business strategy requirements;
– Contribute to the business short- and long-term planning sessions and provide direction to ensure understanding of business goals;
– Assess environmental needs to assist in identifying business priorities;
– Develop, write and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the implementation of business solutions;
– Analyse environmental operations to understand strengths and weaknesses with a view to determining opportunities for improvement;
– Assist in business process redesign and documentation for new technology as needed;
– Provide assistance with business case development;
– Develop user test cases, system integration testing and validate test results;
– Review test plans, monitor testing process and execute test cases
– Investigate problems and develop recommendations for resolution;
– Provide end-user support by keeping clients informed of problems, issues and resolutions;
– Analyse performance metrics and manage client expectations;
– Maintain information sharing platforms;
– Educate staff on the available technology resources.