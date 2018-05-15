CA leads in full lifecycle API management

CA Technologies has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for the sixth consecutive time.

The report evaluated CA Technologies for its ability to execute and completeness of vision, which included evaluation of the company’s CA API Management portfolio.

“Every successful business leverages an agile architecture built on APIs and Microservices to build better apps faster,” says Rahim Bhatia, GM: developer products at CA Technologies. “We believe this recognition from Gartner further validates the strategy and strength of our market-leading solutions that include the design, development, testing, security, management and monitoring capabilities of APIs.

“Through our Full Lifecycle API Management, Microservices and IoT solutions we feel we’re able to help every modern software factory deliver better experiences and meet evolving business objectives for revenue growth.”

According to Gartner: “Leaders are vendors that execute strongly and that lead and influence the market. Recent entrants to this market that have a limited record of execution are less likely to be Leaders. The same applies to strongly executing vendors that are overly cautious about innovation and risk.

“The most distinctive attribute of Leaders is that they are able to address the widest variety of API use cases: internal (application-to-application), B2B, B2C, on-premises and in the cloud, and everything from traditional, next-generation SOA ‘Mode 1’ projects to the most dynamic, agile and digital-driven ‘Mode 2′ undertakings.

“The advent of sweeping digital transformation and the platform/ecosystem business model have put API programs on CIOs’ agendas. They also require the attention of higher management. API programs frequently start small with innovative ideas, and might involve a few hackathons before they take off, but then they need to execute really fast.

“Leaders have made sure their offerings can help their clients thrive in this dynamic environment. In this Magic Quadrant, there are many Leaders. There are three ways of becoming one: by powerfully marketing and enriching a mature API management platform — the obvious way; by acquiring Leaders or Visionaries, integrating them into a wider application infrastructure offering and keeping up the pace of API management innovation; by addressing digital transformation and their integration challenges head on, and adding fully functional API management.

“Leaders understand the market trends that will benefit them and their clients’ business strategies, frequently in the form of digital transformations. Leaders see the business potential of API programs, communicate this potential to business units, and help their clients realise it. There are no fully open-source Leaders in this market. But this situation is only temporary, as we expect many open-source providers to improve their positions.”

CA API Management is a comprehensive set of products that helps organisations achieve digital transformation by unlocking the value of data and empowering developers to grow the business and capitalise on new opportunities. CA API Management includes CA Live API Creator, CA API Gateway, CA Mobile API Gateway, CA API Developer Portal, CA Microgateway, and CA API Management SaaS.

In the report, vendors were evaluated on completeness of vision and ability to execute.