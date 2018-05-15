Data Base Administrator

– Design and document database architecture
– Design Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence platform
– Build database scheme, tables, procedures and permissions
– Develop database utilities and automated reporting
– Create shell scripts for task automation
– Create, test and execute data management languages
– Analyse, consolidate and tune database for optimal efficiency
– Analyse and sustain capacity and performance requirements
– Monitor systems and platforms for availability
– Restore and recover corrupted databases
– Install and test corrupted databases
– Install and test upgrades and patches
– Implement security and encryption
– Evaluate and recommend new databases technologies storage, archiving, backup and recovery procedures are functioning correctly
– Establish need for users and monitor access and security
– Assist database architect where required
– Ensure that DB systems are functioning correctly and meeting the company’s clients requests and needs
COMPETENCIES
Qualifications
– Matric
– MCDBA or MCITP (Microsoft qualification)
Specific Skills (Technical):
– Minimum 2-years SQL Database administration in a highly pressurized environment
– Extensive use of Standard Query Language
– SQL, T-SQL, , MSSQL (contact number) R2,2014)
– SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience
– Programming knowledge / Project Management / Resource Management / Network Knowledge / OS Admin Knowledge advantageous
The successful applicant must:
– Be available for 24hr Standby when required
– Eager to learn
– Have a high attention to detail
– Be able to work independently as well as be a team player
– Be result and deadline driven
– Work well under pressure
– Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written
– Be able to take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution
– Be able to prioritise tasks and manage multiple tasks