Common Criteria Certification boosts Kaspersky product

The Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Windows application – a core part of Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – has officially been certified for passing the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC), an international standard for computer security certifications.

Recognised in 32 countries, the certificate illustrates the quality of the product, the code’s integrity and Kaspersky Lab’s expertise when it comes to protecting its customers.

With more than half (57%) of all businesses assuming that their IT security will be compromised at some point, cybersecurity is continuing to be of profound importance for public and private sector organisations alike. It is therefore vital that businesses can get assurances about the best products to protect their critical data and systems. The CC certificate is globally recognised among government bodies, state organisations and ministries responsible for security among its signatories, thereby providing a valuable indicator of quality and consistency.

The Kaspersky Lab product is now certified to the EAL 2+ Assurance Level, which is recognised by all 32 signatory countries across the world. Certification was conducted by an independent Spanish evaluation laboratory and approved by the certification body of Spain. The Certification Report issued confirms the ability of Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Windows to provide reliable encryption of device data, including user and operation system data, along with antimalware and access control functionality.

Data encryption is especially relevant for businesses in regard to the upcoming GDPR regulation, which requires businesses to ensure transparent data processing principles and robust data protection. Kaspersky Lab Full Disk encryption, build on pot of FIPS 140-2 certified technologies, allows companies to enable enforced encryption of sensitive data, without depending on end users to make decisions about which items should be encrypted. All files on the hard drive are automatically encrypted and password protected – including temporary files, which often contain sensitive data.

“We are delighted to receive this certification. For the last 20 years we have been committed to developing our products to the highest possible quality and this endorsement truly demonstrates the power of our endpoint solution,” says Nikita Shvetsov, chief technology officer at Kaspersky Lab.”Common Criteria is one of the industry’s most well-known ways to validate a security product’s reliability and vulnerability resistance. We are proud to be able to prove this for our flagship corporate cybersecurity product with this milestone.”

The Common Criteria evaluation is a comprehensive process and includes defining the product’s security functionality, an examination of product development and architectural documentation, rigorous independent functional testing and vulnerability analysis by the accredited testing laboratory. Certification results are then examined by one of the certification bodies, and the certificate is then issued.

Common Criteria standard is maintained by multiple government bodies around the world such as the National Cyber Security Centre (UK), Centro Criptológico Nacional (Spain), Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systèmes d’Information (France), Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (Germany), The National Security Agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (US) and many others. Many governments use this as a requirement for the procurement of security products.