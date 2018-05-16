Zebra unveils card printing solution

Zebra Technologies has announced a new generation of intelligent card printers and card design software designed to bring high-quality card printing solutions to the security, retail and hospitality industries as well as education and finance institutions.

Zebra also announced CardStudio 2.0 software: a card design and issuance software suite ideal for creating and printing photo identification (ID) cards like employee badges, access control cards for facility access, membership cards, food safety labeling and event/seasonal passes.

The ZC100 and ZC300 Series card printers can be installed in space-constrained environments such as under a counter or shelf. They offer customisable covers so businesses can create a printer that reflects its environment.

They feature an advanced card feeder that automatically adjusts to the thickness of each card. Swing-open card output doors and a new ribbon door design simplify the loading and unloading process.

Security features include a printer cover lock and reject card bin; printer and host authentication firewalls; and government-grade encryption features.

The printers are supported by Print DNA, a set of utilities and developer tools. They also also offer multiple connectivity options including WiFi.

Zebra ribbons feature built-in smart chips that automatically communicate to the device what type of media is being used and how much media is stocked.