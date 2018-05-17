A dynamic company in the health insurance industry is currently looking for a BI Analyst to join their team.Overview: To ensure that the design and operation of the BI solutions are appropriate to meet the information and decision support requirements of the businessRoles and responsibilities:
- Interpreting business intelligence (BI) requirements and technical specification documents.
- Developing reports using SSIS, SSAS and / or SQL Server.
- Developing ETL tools using a variety of methods including SSIS.
- Developing Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types and Stored Procedures in line with Business Requirements.
- Developing SQL server reporting models.
- Maintaining and enhancing data warehouse.
- Developing complex reporting and data extract requirements.
- Designing and developing advanced ETL processes.
- Review SQL code and ensure compliance with best practices and ensure optimal performance when released to the production environments.
- Data analysis for internal and external users.
- Support and maintain existing database and BI systems.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12 with Maths
- B.Sc. Computer Science/B.Com Informatics Degree/ National Diploma in IT
Experience:
- Min. 2 – 3 years Database and BI development experience
- 2–3 SSIS and SSRS experience
- 4-5 years MS SQL Server database experience (SQL Server (contact number))
- Relational database experience
- Excel advanced skills
- Excellent numeric and analytical skills
- Sound problem solving skills
- Application of quality controls with all reports data sources
- Experience and understanding of Business Intelligence
- Ability to analyse and report on data
- Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure
- Willingness to work additional hours
- Leadership ability
- Ability to work independently