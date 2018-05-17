BI Analyst

May 17, 2018

A dynamic company in the health insurance industry is currently looking for a BI Analyst to join their team.Overview: To ensure that the design and operation of the BI solutions are appropriate to meet the information and decision support requirements of the businessRoles and responsibilities:

  • Interpreting business intelligence (BI) requirements and technical specification documents.
  • Developing reports using SSIS, SSAS and / or SQL Server.
  • Developing ETL tools using a variety of methods including SSIS.
  • Developing Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types and Stored Procedures in line with Business Requirements.
  • Developing SQL server reporting models.
  • Maintaining and enhancing data warehouse.
  • Developing complex reporting and data extract requirements.
  • Designing and developing advanced ETL processes.
  • Review SQL code and ensure compliance with best practices and ensure optimal performance when released to the production environments.
  • Data analysis for internal and external users.
  • Support and maintain existing database and BI systems.

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 with Maths
  • B.Sc. Computer Science/B.Com Informatics Degree/ National Diploma in IT

Experience:

  • Min. 2 – 3 years Database and BI development experience
  • 2–3 SSIS and SSRS experience
  • 4-5 years MS SQL Server database experience (SQL Server (contact number))
  • Relational database experience
  • Excel advanced skills
  • Excellent numeric and analytical skills
  • Sound problem solving skills
  • Application of quality controls with all reports data sources
  • Experience and understanding of Business Intelligence
  • Ability to analyse and report on data
  • Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure
  • Willingness to work additional hours
  • Leadership ability
  • Ability to work independently

Learn more/Apply for this position