C# Architect – R55000 – Cape Town

C# Architect – R55000 – CPT

My client is a Microsoft Gold partner. My client have recently secured a huge project therefore they are looking for a C# Programmer to work in their offices in Bellville or CBD alongside a team of technically skilled MS professional.

Minimum requirements:

– Extensive experience with C# & SQL

– Experience in developing for Accounting applications

– Degree IT or Mathematics’s related

