FMF urges Nersa to give Eskom nothing

May 17, 2018

National energy regulator Nersa should grant power utility Eskom “nothing” until costs have been prudently and efficiently determined.

In fact, there’s a school thought that believes Nersa should rather tell the Department of Energy (DoE) and Eskom to adopt international best practice: to establish independent distribution and generation grids; introduce competing power generation; sell off power stations; deregulate to increase competition; allow private sales back to the grid; sell assets to pay off debt; and create a competitive energy market.

This will achieve the energy security that South Africa needs, according to FMF board member Terry Markman, in a hard-hitting submission to Eskom’s MYPD 3 – 2014-15 to 2016-17 application on 14 May.

None of this is new, he adds – it is existing government policy and included in the 1998 White Paper, the ISMO Bill and the NDP.

“The R67-billion Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) claim Eskom wants is outrageous and a direct result of gross inefficiency; poor management; maladministration; corruption; high wages; overspend at Medupi and Kusile and more. They should get nothing because any grant at all is a reward for incompetence and inefficiency. We should send Eskom the strong message that consumers have had enough.”

Eskom must do what private companies in financial trouble do: reclaim stolen money; claim against any illegal contracts; become efficient; reduce their wage bill and sell off assets, he says. They cannot keep coming back with a public funds begging bowl.

“Nersa should tell the DoE, the Treasury and the Department of Public Enterprises to address the basics and undertake a fundamental review of the Eskom business model,” Markman says. “We need a strong, independent and objective organisation to tell the government what is the solution. Nersa could do this as they have the knowledge and understand the policy. Eskom cannot do this – they are operators not policy makers.”

According to Markman, energy security in South Africa requires the following fundamentals:

* Independent transmission and distribution grids;

* Competing power generation;

* Deregulation to increase competition;

* Sale of assets to pay off debt; and

* Create an energy market.

Examples of the positive effects of a competitive energy market exist globally, he says. The European Union (27 countries) introduced competition (access to grids) and prices fell by up to 20%. When the UK broke up the electricity monopoly, prices took 20 years to double.