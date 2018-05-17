Goliath trio confirmed for Comic Con Africa

Jason, Donovan and Nicholas Goliath have been confirmed as guest MCs for Comic Con Africa 2018.

The three Goliaths, all talented and professional comedians in their own rights, will be taking part in the event in varying roles. Between MCing roles and hosting autograph sessions, the South African public will have ample opportunity to engage with some of our most loved stand-up comics.

Jason Goliath has more than 10 years of professional emceeing experience and has worked for some of the top corporates in South Africa. He is also one of the most recognisable comedians and has represented Africa at international events such as the Just for Laughs Festival in Canada in 2015 and 2017. He is currently a host on the show Man Cave.

Born in the Eastern Cape, Donovan Goliath gave up his lucrative advertising job for a full-time career in comedy and has become a household name ever since. As well as being a seasoned emcee, he was also the host of The Real Goboza, one of South Africa’s most watched TV shows.

Nicholas Goliath is a popular stand-up comedian and with his unassuming nature and he has become one of the most sought-after emcees in South Africa. His natural flare for comedy and his ability to cross genres has landed him business with some top corporates and events in the country. He is currently the host of popular game show Beat that Price.

Comic Con Africa, organised by Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming, will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre.