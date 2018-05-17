How the analysts rate Xerox document services

Customers want digital services suppliers that will be with them for the long haul, that are dynamic and able to provide high-quality products, and unparalleled service and support – worldwide when necessary.

By Kevin Warren, chief commercial officer at Xerox

We knew this when we invented the managed print services market back when talk about “the cloud” was limited to meteorology.

These days, when cloud enablement is table stakes, our document services are no longer limited to printing — nor available only to large enterprises. Even small and medium sized businesses must navigate the “less-paper” office, reach sustainability goals, gain greater visibility and control of document processes and costs, and improve security with the latest authentication, encryption and virus protection technology.

Whether you’re talking about managed print services, document imaging, security, workflow or mobility, Xerox is a partner who will be with you for the long haul. We will help your company navigate our world’s relentlessly-changing technology.

I’m favorably biased, of course, but you don’t have to take my word for it. Independent analysts study the document services market. They note the market’s needs and examine the vendors. For your consideration, I share this roundup of analyst reports on our managed print and document services from the past few years.

BLI PaceSetter 2017-2018: Document Imaging Security – Keypoint Intelligence (Buyers Lab) has awarded Xerox with a prestigious BLI PaceSetter award in the Document Imaging Security category thanks to its strong device-certification program to ensure compliance with rigorous industry security standards, excellent hard drive security and job-protection features, device integrity and intrusion-detection features (powered by McAfee), and top-tier device management security features

BLI PaceSetter 2017-2018: MFP Platforms and App Ecosystems – Keypoint Intelligence (Buyers Lab) recognized Xerox as the only vendor to score in the top tier for all four categories in its study: platform technology, developer support, market approach and app portfolio. The report cites our “unique go-to-market strategic approach, productizing the platform for dealers, customers and ISVs as a truly customizable, beneficial tool for all.”

BLI PaceSetter 2017-2018: Mobile Print – Keypoint Intelligence (Buyers Lab) noted our wide range of mobile print offerings, from free apps to robust, scalable solutions. Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence, noted our “… approach to mobile print is perfectly suited to the real world. The solutions are easily integrated and can be employed as simply as sending an email to a colleague.”