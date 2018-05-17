Network Engineer – Cape Town

An international IT business solutions company seeks a Network Engineer (L2) for the Cape Town branch to join their dynamic team and help build on their success.The Network Engineer (L2) is an entry level position.Network Engineer is proactive in identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems and restoring service to clients by managing incidents to resolution.Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement conditions.The Network Engineer (L2) focuses on second line support for medium complexity incidents and maintains the Networking environmental and monitoring equipment.Experience:

4 – 6 year’s work experience

At least 4 years’ experience in implementing, administering and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications

Learn more/Apply for this position