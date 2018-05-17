SAP Functional Consultant

Skills & Experience: ? SAP ECC R6

? Working Functional & Configuration Experience on Finance business process and modules.

? Experience and knowledge of key integration points between SAP modules

? Business knowledge and production support skills

? Ability to analyze problems and provide clear recommendations

? Strong organizational skills and able to collaborate with clients, and have a strong desire to excel.

? Excellent communication skills, written and verbal

? Experience in working with global teams

? Good interpersonal skills

? Must be able to work independently as well as a team player and can manage own workload

? Experience in working with Oil & Gas client. Preferably Oil Downstream(Fuel Retail)

Learn more/Apply for this position