SENIOR BI DEVELOPER

Required

– B degree or equivalent 3-year degree in a related field of Business, Information Technology,

– Information Systems or Data Science

– Proven knowledge or education in Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling (Kimballmethodology)

– 6+ years SQL experience

– Strong Microsoft SQL Server data warehouse experience (4+ years)

– Proven ability in designing and implementing dimensional data models (5+ years)

– 5+ year ETL development

– 2+ years’ experience in the Ecommerce or retail industry

Highly advantageous

– Knowledge or experience with Google Cloud Platform

– Exposure to Qlikview

Advantageous

– Google Analytics experience

– eCommerce or retail industry

